South Africa

Kariega woman safely home after kidnapping

18 March 2024 - 12:01 By TImesLIVE
Sonam Gajjar, 34, has been reunited with her family.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Kariega resident Sonam Gajjar, 34, was reunited with her family two days after she was kidnapped from her vehicle while in the driveway of the family's home.

The Herald newspaper quoted Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba as confirming Gajjar, the wife of a business owner, was released by her kidnappers late on Friday. 

Last week police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Gajjar was grabbed and bundled into her abductors' vehicle after she drove out of her property.

While waiting for the gate to close behind her she was accosted by four men. “Her driver’s side window was smashed and she was dragged out of her car and shoved into a waiting white Hyundai vehicle. The vehicle sped off in the direction of Motherwell.”

TimesLIVE

