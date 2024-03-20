A KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to killing his elderly mother and sister and dumping their bodies in a pit toilet has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms.
Elias Delisani Mkhize, 54, of mid-Illovo was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
Mkhize lived in the same area as his mother Mathithi Mkhize and his sister Celiwe.
Mkhize suspected his mother and sister of bewitching him and decided to kill them on December 20.
Armed with an unlicensed firearm and a bush knife, Mkhize went to mother's house and attacked them. He used the bush knife to decapitate them and disposed of their bodies in a pit toilet. Mkhize was arrested a few hours later.
Prosecutor Melumzi Gula submitted a victim impact statement compiled by Mathithi's other son and facilitated by court preparation manager Xolile Mzobe.
In his statement, the man said his life changed the day he received a call to say his mother and sister were dead.
He also recounted how he could not understand why his brother would kill his family members in such a brutal way, adding the gruesome images of their bodies will remain with him for the rest of his life.
Mkhize was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the murders and 10 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The sentences will run concurrently.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “It is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all. We hope that this sentence will deter like-minded individuals and we commend the work done by the prosecution and the police.”
TimesLIVE
KZN man handed two life sentences for killing mom and sister
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
A KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to killing his elderly mother and sister and dumping their bodies in a pit toilet has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms.
Elias Delisani Mkhize, 54, of mid-Illovo was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
Mkhize lived in the same area as his mother Mathithi Mkhize and his sister Celiwe.
Mkhize suspected his mother and sister of bewitching him and decided to kill them on December 20.
Armed with an unlicensed firearm and a bush knife, Mkhize went to mother's house and attacked them. He used the bush knife to decapitate them and disposed of their bodies in a pit toilet. Mkhize was arrested a few hours later.
Prosecutor Melumzi Gula submitted a victim impact statement compiled by Mathithi's other son and facilitated by court preparation manager Xolile Mzobe.
In his statement, the man said his life changed the day he received a call to say his mother and sister were dead.
He also recounted how he could not understand why his brother would kill his family members in such a brutal way, adding the gruesome images of their bodies will remain with him for the rest of his life.
Mkhize was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the murders and 10 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The sentences will run concurrently.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “It is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all. We hope that this sentence will deter like-minded individuals and we commend the work done by the prosecution and the police.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Daughter allegedly kills father for threatening her with knife, beating mother
Girlfriend murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after minor testifies about violence in their home
New ‘weapon’ to fight GBV epidemic packs a punch
Man allegedly kills woman after accusing her of being a witch
Elderly man kills another in ‘witchcraft’ row
Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos