South Africa

KZN man handed two life sentences for killing mom and sister

20 March 2024 - 17:12 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A KwaZulu-Natal man pleaded guilty to killing his mother and his sister
A KwaZulu-Natal man pleaded guilty to killing his mother and his sister
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to killing his elderly mother and sister and dumping their bodies in a pit toilet has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms.

Elias Delisani Mkhize, 54, of mid-Illovo was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Mkhize lived in the same area as his mother Mathithi Mkhize and his sister Celiwe.

Mkhize suspected his mother and sister of bewitching him and decided to kill them on December 20.

Armed with an unlicensed firearm and a bush knife, Mkhize went to mother's house and attacked them. He used the bush knife to decapitate them and disposed of their bodies in a pit toilet. Mkhize was arrested a few hours later.

Prosecutor Melumzi Gula submitted a victim impact statement compiled by Mathithi's other son and facilitated by court preparation manager Xolile Mzobe.

In his statement, the man said his life changed the day he received a call to say his mother and sister were dead.

He also recounted how he could not understand why his brother would kill his family members in such a brutal way, adding the gruesome images of their bodies will remain with him for the rest of his life.

Mkhize was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the murders and 10 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The sentences will run concurrently.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “It is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all. We hope that this sentence will deter like-minded individuals and we commend the work done by the prosecution and the police.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Daughter allegedly kills father for threatening her with knife, beating mother

A 19-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Giyani magistrate's court on Friday after her arrest for allegedly stabbing her father to death.
News
3 months ago

Girlfriend murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after minor testifies about violence in their home

A Limpopo man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend after the couple’s child told the Polokwane high about violence in ...
News
6 months ago

New ‘weapon’ to fight GBV epidemic packs a punch

The notion that knowledge is power is behind the launch of a new booklet aimed at guiding traditional leaders’ fight violence against women and ...
News
5 days ago

Man allegedly kills woman after accusing her of being a witch

Limpopo police have opened a case of murder after a 73-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a 35-year-old man who accused her of ...
News
4 months ago

Elderly man kills another in ‘witchcraft’ row

A 60-year-old man who allegedly fatally shot a 78-year-old man after accusing him of performing witchcraft is expected to appear before the Nkomazi ...
News
4 months ago

Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old

A 60-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Monday after he allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man he ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Suspended judge Maumela is hospitalised, tribunal hearing adjourns South Africa
  2. Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused South Africa
  3. Lamola files extradition request for Ndimande brothers over AKA murder South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. ‘Are ethics taught in university?’: Meyiwa judge slams lawyer’s conduct South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry