South Africa

Officer who rammed into two women, two children on pavement is convicted

20 March 2024 - 13:44
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sgt Somiso Jali killed two women, Nani Ncube, 38, and Legato Nthotso, 20, as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five, respectively.
Sgt Somiso Jali killed two women, Nani Ncube, 38, and Legato Nthotso, 20, as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five, respectively.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police officer who crashed into four people walking on the pavement with a police car on June 14 2018 has been convicted.

All four died of their injuries.

The Randburg magistrate's court found Sgt Somiso Jali guilty on four counts of culpable homicide.

On the day of the incident, Jali was driving a police vehicle with his colleague.

“He lost control of the vehicle as he was driving at high speed when he approached Jukskei bridge,” Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.

The vehicle Jali was driving struck two women, Nani Ncube, 38 and Legato Nthotso, 20, as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five, respectively.

He said Jali and his colleague sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigations and a docket was handed to the office of the director of public prosecutions,” Shuping said.

Ipid has welcomed Jali's conviction. 

The matter was postponed to April 22 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Body of 11-year-old girl found covered with blanket

An 11-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe in the Free State at the weekend. In retaliation, a suspect for the murder was killed.
News
2 days ago

Two of three newborn babies found buried in yard in Gauteng

One of the babies was believed to be stillborn while the other died after two days.
News
2 days ago

Devastating impact of poison, snare poaching at Kruger National Park

A devastating scene of about 86 dead vultures not only shocked ranger Joe Nkuna but left him with many questions.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused South Africa
  2. Suspended judge Maumela is hospitalised, tribunal hearing adjourns South Africa
  3. Lamola files extradition request for Ndimande brothers over AKA murder South Africa
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide' South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry