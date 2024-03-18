South Africa

Two of three newborn babies found buried in yard in Gauteng

The remains of the two babies, a boy and a girl, were exhumed and taken to the government mortuary

18 March 2024 - 11:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Upon giving birth, the 32-year-old woman, allegedly with assistance from her 51-year-old mother, buried the stillborn baby in a shallow grave in their yard, police said. File photo.
Upon giving birth, the 32-year-old woman, allegedly with assistance from her 51-year-old mother, buried the stillborn baby in a shallow grave in their yard, police said. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A mother from Hammanskraal who gave birth to triplets is facing charges of concealment of birth and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly burying two of her babies in a shallow grave at home.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

One of the babies was believed to have been stillborn while the other died after two days.

Muridili said upon giving birth on March 8 the 32-year-old woman, allegedly with assistance from her 51-year-old mother, buried the stillborn baby in a shallow grave in their yard.

“Two days later the second baby died and he was also buried in a shallow grave,” she said.

The police in Temba responded to a concealment of birth incident at a house in Unit 7 on Friday after a visit by the department of health’s home-based care officials.

She said officials were alerted by community members that a woman had given birth at home and she did not register the baby with the home affairs department.

“The police’s crime scene investigation team was called to the scene on March 16. The remains of the two babies, a boy and a girl, were exhumed and taken to the government mortuary.

“The woman and her remaining child, a girl, have been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The grandmother may also face charges of defeating the ends of justice, she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Body of 11-year-old girl found covered with blanket

An 11-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe in the Free State at the weekend. In retaliation, a suspect for the murder was killed.
News
9 hours ago

Shoppers scatter as jewellery thieves strike at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall

Panicked midday shoppers ran for cover when armed robbers opened fire inside the Cresta Mall in Johannesburg on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Police must do more to build public trust in their handling of illegal firearms

With an estimated 3.8-million firearms in circulation in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, it is clear criminals seldom have to look far to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. North West government entity CFO has fraudulent residence permit: minister ... South Africa
  2. Body of 11-year-old girl found covered with blanket South Africa
  3. Sailors en route to Cape Town plucked from life raft in deep-sea rescue South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Joburg Water warns system under strain as demand outstrips supply South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Former Bolt driver Emmanuel Mudau hit with multiple life sentences