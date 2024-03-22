Politics

King Misuzulu slams mic-grabbing MEC Siboniso Duma

22 March 2024 - 14:18
ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma pulls the microphone away from Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi in the middle of his speech.
Image: Newzroom Afrika

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma's mic-grabbing action was inappropriate, provocative and un-African.

“The Zulu culture is entrenched in the tradition of people being allowed to express themselves and any action that forcefully deprives any person of their right to speak, irrespective of that person’s message or status, is an assault to the values of the Zulu nation,” the king said through his office.

Duma caused a stir at the 110th anniversary of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo’s death at the weekend when he grabbed the microphone from Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who was introducing the king.

While the ANC has apologised to the king, they have refused to apologise to Buthelezi, claiming he sought to launch an attack on his political rivals, the ANC, using the traditional prime minister platform. Buthelezi is also an IFP leader.

Misuzulu has referred the matter to a 10-member committee of amakhosi and members of the royal family who will evaluate all aspects of the incident, engage relevant stakeholders and advise him on the way forward “to ensure such an incident does not take place in future”.

Duma's mic-snatching incident: ANC in KZN closes ranks around him

The party believes that had Buthelezi continued with his speech, the event would have turned chaotic, leading to the king being unable to continue to ...
News
1 day ago

He has also rejected the ANC’s stance that because in government there's no position for a traditional prime minister they did not recognise the event that took place on Saturday.

“In terms of the Zulu kingdom hierarchy, the traditional prime minister is the commander-in-chief of amabutho [Zulu regiments] and the principal spokesperson of the king whose primary duty it is to present the king before his majesty speaks at any function.”

The king also applauded Buthelezi “for responding with calmness and dignity when Duma sought to provoke and humiliate him”.

TimesLIVE

