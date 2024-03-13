South Africa

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in South Africa, church says

13 March 2024 - 06:54 By Hatem Maher and Adam Makary
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Railroad station serving the Cullinan diamond mine, Joburg.
Railroad station serving the Cullinan diamond mine, Joburg.
Image: Supplied

Three Egyptian Coptic monks were killed in a "criminal assault" inside a Coptic monastery in South Africa, the Christian Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt said on Tuesday, and South African police said they were investigating a triple murder.

"Three monks were subjected to a criminal assault inside our Coptic monastery," the spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church said in statement posted on Facebook, without elaborating.

A South African police spokesperson said that authorities were investigating the murder of three priests at a church in Cullinan, a town near Pretoria.

All three victims were found with stab wounds while a fourth who survived alleged that he was hit by an iron rod before fleeing and hiding, said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi in a statement.

"The motive (for the) murders is unknown at this stage," he said, adding that the suspects "reportedly left the scene without taking any valuable item(s)".

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and armed robbery is common.

One of the three monks killed was a representative of the Coptic Diocese of South Africa, said the church statement.

An internal investigation has been launched, it added, and the Egyptian ambassador to Johannesburg has been informed.

Reuters

READ MORE:

‘Soft target’ churches beef up security in face of deadly robberies

Don’t bring cash for the collection plate, pastors tell the faithful as churches cancel evening services due to fear of attacks.
News
4 months ago

‘People who are kidnapped are not necessarily wealthy’: scope of abductees widens in Gauteng

Quarterly crime stats reveal surge in kidnappings, provincial top cop Lt-Col Tommy Mthombeni tells portfolio committee on community safety
News
11 hours ago

New texts revealed in bizarre tender-linked kidnap case

WhatsApp messages show desperate attempts to force R5m payment in alleged tender fraud conspiracy
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Cellphone data 'places Bozwana murder suspect at scene of crime' South Africa
  2. R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting South Africa
  3. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  4. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  5. Price Check | Here's what groceries used to cost & it's a shocker Consumer Live

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens