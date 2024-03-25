Missing Durban boy last seen going to shop to buy cigarettes for man

On March 20 at about 1pm, nine-year-old Sibusiso Mpangase left home in Newlands East, Durban, to play with two friends and never returned home.
KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for the missing boy.
According to police information, after playing in a local park the children were on their way home when a man in a silver-grey vehicle which was parked on the side of the road called Mpangase.
Police spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes said his two friends told him they were going home.
“Mpangase said he was going to go to the shop to buy cigarettes for the man in the car. His mother said when her son did not arrive home with his friends, she went to search for her son. When he did not return, she reported the incident to police.”
Police have appealed to anyone with knowledge of Mpangase's whereabouts or information that may assist officers to find him to contact Const KT Dube on 066-081-6669 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
