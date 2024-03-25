Politics

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli appointed as acting speaker

25 March 2024 - 08:35
Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli has been appointed as acting speaker. File photo
Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli has been appointed as acting speaker. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Nasief Manie

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli has been appointed as acting speaker during speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's special leave.

Parliament said on Saturday Tsenoli will assume all functions, powers and responsibilities vested in the speaker.

“According to the rules of the National Assembly, specifically rule 24, in the event of the speaker's absence, inability to perform her duties or vacancy in the office, the deputy speaker is required to assume the role of acting speaker,” said spokesperson for parliament Moloto Mothapo.

Mothapo said the speaker's leave of absence is provided for in the rules of the assembly, which state if a member’s absence extends beyond 15 consecutive sittings of the house, a motion explaining the reason and duration of the absence must be introduced.

He said considering the National Assembly has only three plenary sittings remaining before it adjourns at the end of March for the elections on May 29, the formal motion process will not be required in this instance.

Mapisa-Nqakula is embroiled in fraud and corruption allegations after the Sunday Times reported earlier this month that the Investigating Directorate (ID) is investigating her for allegedly receiving millions in cash bribes from a defence force contractor during her term as defence minister.

The investigation found she allegedly received R2.3m delivered in gift bags by defence businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, wife of a general in the military health service. 

The ID conducted a search and seizure operation at her house in Bruma, Johannesburg, last week.

On Friday TimesLIVE reported exclusively that the ID found and secured critical evidence in the form of documentation related to the speaker's home renovations.

TimesLIVE

