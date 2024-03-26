South Africa

North West education MEC apologises to teacher embroiled in race storm

26 March 2024 - 20:10
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The picture taken by a teacher that caused outrage when it was shared on social media in January 2019.
Image: Supplied

North West basic education MEC Ntsetsao Motsumi has apologised to a former teacher at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke, Elana Barkhuizen, for accusing her of racism and for violating her rights to privacy. 

Motsumi also apologised, on behalf of her department and former MEC Sello Lehlari, for their part in  placing Barkhuizen’s life and that of her family at risk by identifying her.

Barkhuizen found herself in the spotlight over a picture she took showing black grade R pupils in a class seemingly seated separately from their white classmates on their first day of school on January 9 2019.

The picture sparked public outrage and groups gathered near the school to protest against what some perceived to be segregation. Some parents kept their children away for days while protests continued.

Barkhuizen was suspended on January 10 2019, but trade union Solidarity approached the labour court on her behalf and the court ruled that her suspension was illegal. 

It later emerged that whereas Barkhuizen had taken the picture, the classroom was not hers but a colleague’s.

The SA Human Rights Commission initiated an investigation after the incident. In its report dated January 18 2023, the commission found that the allegation that the school unfairly discriminated against the black pupils was unsubstantiated.

The commission found that the public disclosure of Barkhuizen’s name constituted a violation of her right to privacy. 

Among the directives it issued, the commission said the current education MEC must issue a public written apology to Barkhuizen for the manner in which she was treated by the department. 

In her apology, Motsumi said the accusations of racism were made prematurely before the department instituted investigations.

 “It is regrettable that the former MEC failed to respect, protect and uphold your rights, as well as the rights of your family. I hope that our sincere apology to you, your family and to the nation at large will be accepted,” Motsumi said in the letter to Barkhuizen. 

