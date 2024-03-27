A grade 11 pupil from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, was raped and killed, with her body discovered in a room in her cousin's house, the Gauteng education department said on Wednesday.
“It is reported that the learner allegedly left her house on Sunday at about 6pm and did not return. Her mother filed a missing person report with the police that night,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
After receiving information that the pupil was last seen with her cousin, her family went to the cousin’s house on Monday.
“It is alleged they found the learner’s body in a room in the cousin’s house. Police were contacted and arrived at the scene to investigate,” he said.
According to the information, the pupil was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death.
Mabona said a suspect handed himself over to the police on Monday night and was to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear learner, especially in such gruesome circumstances.
“We sympathise with her family, extending our sincere condolences to them and the school community,” he said.
Gauteng grade 11 pupil raped and murdered, body found at cousin's house
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
