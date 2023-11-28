South Africa

School pupil kidnapped and repeatedly raped: Manhunt launched

The girl survived the three-day ordeal

28 November 2023 - 15:03
After the three-day ordeal, the suspects dropped the victim at the local sports ground and fled the scene. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A 19-year-old pupil in the Vhembe district has been kidnapped, held captive and raped by three men. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered police to be relentless in tracing all those involved and issued a stern warning to perpetrators of gender-based violence.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the pupil, who is in high school and staying in a rented house, left home to buy groceries when a grey VW Polo with four male occupants stopped next to her.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the driver grabbed the victim, covered her mouth and forced her into the vehicle.

“The driver dropped off the other occupants and remained with the victim. He proceeded to a certain place where he locked the victim inside a room and raped her.

“The next day the suspect drove with the victim to another house where she was raped by another man.

“She was kept at the place until the third day. A third suspect, an elderly man, arrived and raped her after he threatened her with a knife,” Mashaba said.

After the three-day ordeal, the victim was dropped off at a local sports ground.

Police have opened three counts of rape and kidnapping. The case has been transferred to the Makhado family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.

Hadebe said it is extremely sad and concerning that such a heinous and violent crime takes place at the start of the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against Women and Children.

