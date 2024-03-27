Protests planned as bodies pile up amid Westbury gun violence

Westbury residents are mourning the death of a well-loved and influential member of the community who was gunned down as they gear up for a protest over the spate of killings.

Faizel McKenzie was killed at his pharmacy in Newclare on Monday afternoon. His death comes two weeks after another well-known activist was killed in the area.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the incident occurred at about 3.30pm.

“It is alleged that the victim was in his pharmacy with his three employees when three unknown males wearing balaclavas entered the pharmacy and went straight to the pharmacist and started shooting at him.

“The suspects then fled. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” he said.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and police have opened a murder case. No arrests have been made.

A relative of McKenzie, who did not want to be named, opened up on the devastation and pain of losing “Faya” as he was affectionately known.