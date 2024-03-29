South Africa

Eskom’s 12% price hike no April Fools’ joke

29 March 2024 - 12:57
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Eskom's 12% electricity price increase for the 2024/25 financial year will kick in on April 1. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Some consumers might believe it to be an April Fools’ joke, but TimesLIVE can confirm that Eskom’s 12% electricity price increase for the 2024/25 financial year will kick in on April 1.

The national power supplier said on Thursday it had approached the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) in October last year to approve its retail tariff and structural adjustment application and the schedule of tariffs for the period from April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

It said on December 14 2023, Nersa determined the tariff increase for 2024/25, applicable to Eskom’s direct customer tariffs from April 1 2024 and to Eskom’s tariffs for local authorities (municipalities) from July 1 2024, as follows:

  • Local authority tariff charges — July 1 2024 to June 30 2025: 12.72%;
  • Eskom direct customers — April 1 2024 to March 31 2025:
    • All tariff charges except the affordability subsidy charge: 12.74%; and
    • Affordability subsidy charge: 25.24%.

According to Eskom the average increase applied to the key industrial and urban tariffs will be 13.29%, owing to the increase in the affordability subsidy charge.

“The affordability subsidy charge is raised as a subsidy to the Homelight 20A tariff, and is determined by Nersa. This charge exists due to historically lower Homelight 20A tariff increases and is paid [for] by the non-municipal large industrial and urban tariffs,” it said.

“There are no tariff structural changes for 2024/25. However, Eskom is considering a tariff restructuring submission to Nersa for implementation in 2025/26.”

TimesLIVE

