Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot dead four people in Umlazi, south of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the shooting occurred at Uganda informal settlement on Thursday night.
Netshiunda said it is alleged a group of friends were drinking alcohol inside a shack when at least six suspects stormed in and demanded their cellphones. When the victims reportedly refused, one of the suspects shot three people.
“As they were leaving the crime scene, the suspects allegedly met another man who was walking to the shack from a pit latrine and they shot him dead after he also reportedly refused to surrender his cellphone. All victims were declared deceased at the scene,” said Netshiunda.
While the motive for the killings is yet to be established, robbery could not be ruled out, he said.
Police have appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
Four men gunned down in Umlazi
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
