South Africa

Four men gunned down in Umlazi

29 March 2024 - 13:34
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are searching for suspects who shot and killed four people in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Thursday night. Stock photo.
Police are searching for suspects who shot and killed four people in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Thursday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot dead four people in Umlazi, south of Durban. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the shooting occurred at Uganda informal settlement on Thursday night. 

Netshiunda said it is alleged a group of friends were drinking alcohol inside a shack when at least six suspects stormed in and demanded their cellphones. When the victims reportedly refused, one of the suspects shot three people.

“As they were leaving the crime scene, the suspects allegedly met another man who was walking to the shack from a pit latrine and they shot him dead after he also reportedly refused to surrender his cellphone. All victims were declared deceased at the scene,” said Netshiunda. 

While the motive for the killings is yet to be established, robbery could not be ruled out, he said.

Police have appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four people killed and seven others injured in shooting at taxi rank in Limpopo

Four people were shot dead and seven others injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at Moletlane crossroads near a taxi rank in Polokwane on ...
News
1 day ago

Shooting at Richards Bay municipal office leaves two bodyguards dead

Police are at the Umhlathuze municipal offices in Richards Bay after a shooting which left two people dead on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Protests planned as bodies pile up amid Westbury gun violence

Westbury residents are mourning the death of a well-loved and influential member of the community who was gunned down as they gear up to protest ...
News
1 day ago

Former security officer gets 20 years for execution-style killing during July riots

Judge says though the incident happened at the height of the unrest, it was not related to it
News
3 days ago

AKA hit ‘bankroller’ says payments to co-accused are a coincidence

State's case is nothing more than a self-created conspiracy theory, says businessman
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend South Africa
  2. Mdwaba interdicted from making bribery claims against Mbalula South Africa
  3. 13-year-old boy sole survivor of car crash that wiped out his family South Africa
  4. Many feared dead as bus crashes off bridge in Limpopo South Africa
  5. No e-tolls in Gauteng from April 12 news

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion