A metro cop is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with a fatal attack on his partner.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend inside a flat on Joseph Nduli Street (formerly Russell Street) in the early hours of Sunday.
“It is reported that the couple were drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death. It is also reported that the suspect [allegedly] took videos and pictures of the woman taking her last breath and sent such to several people, including posting them on social media.”
Netshiunda said in a separate matter, a 39-year-old sergeant was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday.
“It is alleged that the officer assaulted a 29-year-old woman along Mthoko Mkhize Main Road on Sunday night. The suspect, who works at Mpumalanga police station in Hammarsdale, will appear in the Hammarsdale magistrate’s court on Thursday.
He said police were investigating allegations the victim was refused help in opening a case.
“Should there be any substance to the allegations, internal processes will be instituted and responsible officers will be subjected to appropriate departmental steps,” said Netshiunda.
He said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has reiterated that no one is above the law, including police officers.
Mkhwanazi said police officers should be exemplary and walk the talk.
“Women and children must be and feel safe around men, they must feel even safer in the presence of police officers, whether on or off duty.”
TimesLIVE
Metro cop, policeman arrested over fatal stabbing and assault
Two law enforcement officials nabbed in connection with separate GBV incidents
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
