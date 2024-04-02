South Africa

Metro cop, policeman arrested over fatal stabbing and assault

Two law enforcement officials nabbed in connection with separate GBV incidents

02 April 2024 - 11:30 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A metro cop and policeman were arrested in connection with two separate GBV incidents on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal.
A metro cop and policeman were arrested in connection with two separate GBV incidents on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: 123RF

A metro cop is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with a fatal attack on his partner. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend inside a flat on Joseph Nduli Street (formerly Russell Street) in the early hours of Sunday.

“It is reported that the couple were drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death. It is also reported that the suspect [allegedly] took videos and pictures of the woman taking her last breath and sent such to several people, including posting them on social media.”

Netshiunda said in a separate matter, a 39-year-old sergeant was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the officer assaulted a 29-year-old woman along Mthoko Mkhize Main Road on Sunday night. The suspect, who works at Mpumalanga police station in Hammarsdale, will appear in the Hammarsdale magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He said police were investigating allegations the victim was refused help in opening a case.

“Should there be any substance to the allegations, internal processes will be instituted and responsible officers will be subjected to appropriate departmental steps,” said Netshiunda. 

He said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has reiterated that no one is above the law, including police officers.

Mkhwanazi said police officers should be exemplary and walk the talk.

“Women and children must be and feel safe around men, they must feel even safer in the presence of police officers, whether on or off duty.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

YERSHEN PILLAY | What about the boys? Tackling GBV also means nurturing them

‘If boys don’t learn, men won’t know’ — these words ring especially true as the boy child today languishes in a turbulent social environment
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Yolanda 'disqualified' from the #BBMzansi competition for GBV comments

"We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously," MultiChoice said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

New ‘weapon’ to fight GBV epidemic packs a punch

The notion that knowledge is power is behind the launch of a new booklet aimed at guiding traditional leaders’ fight violence against women and ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘I could not sleep in the dark for months’: Victim of rapist ex-Bolt driver

One of the victims of a former Bolt driver convicted of raping her has detailed the impact the attack had on her, saying she continued to carry fear ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo South Africa
  2. R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba ... South Africa
  3. Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani South Africa
  4. More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires South Africa
  5. 15 more suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare killings South Africa

Latest Videos

Investigators comb scene of deadly South Africa bus crash
At least 45 killed in South Africa bus accident