Five suspected cash in transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Witbank on Wednesday.
Police and private security officers received information about an attempted CIT robbery that had just occurred in Witbank.
“They followed the suspects to a safe house at Tasbet Park. While approaching the house, the suspects who were already dispersing, driving in a Toyota Quantum, saw the police and started shooting.
“Police returned fire and five were declared dead on the scene, eight others were arrested while about nine fled,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
The team recovered five rifles, including three AK47s, two pistols and four vehicles, three of them hijacked in Gauteng and another with a fake engine number.
“The suspects will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of prohibited and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”
TimesLIVE
Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
