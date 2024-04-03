South Africa

Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank

03 April 2024 - 21:31 By TimesLIVE
Five robbery suspects were shot dead and seven others were injured in Witbank on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Five suspected cash in transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Witbank on Wednesday. 

Police and private security officers received information about an attempted CIT robbery that had just occurred in Witbank.

“They followed the suspects to a safe house at Tasbet Park. While approaching the house, the suspects who were already dispersing, driving in a Toyota Quantum, saw the police and started shooting. 

“Police returned fire and five were declared dead on the scene, eight others were arrested while about nine fled,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

The team recovered five rifles, including three AK47s, two pistols and four vehicles, three of them hijacked in Gauteng and another with a fake engine number. 

“The suspects will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of prohibited and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.” 

