South Africa

IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals killed in Mariannhill shoot-out

03 April 2024 - 11:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nine suspected criminals were killed during a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, west of Durban.
Nine suspected criminals were killed during a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, west of Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There were emotional scenes as family members identified the bodies of nine suspects shot dead during a gun battle with police at Desai in Mariannhill, outside Durban, on Wednesday.

Police aid the suspects have allegedly been terrorising the community for years and had taken over three houses in the area, forcing homeowners to move.

It is alleged the group have been involved in a number of criminal activities, including armed robberies, theft, rape and murders.

Emotions run high as community members identify the bodies of nine suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban.
Emotions run high as community members identify the bodies of nine suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects allegedly gang-raped a girl and made her mother watch during a house robbery.

He said they were also on the police radar for other serious and violent crimes in the area.

There were emotional scenes as family members of nine suspected criminals who died in a shoot-out with police identified bodies.
There were emotional scenes as family members of nine suspected criminals who died in a shoot-out with police identified bodies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A manhunt for two suspects is under way, he added.

Police said the youngest suspect was 18 and the oldest 22.

Nine suspected criminals died in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban. Some of them were accused of rape and other serious and violent crimes.
Nine suspected criminals died in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban. Some of them were accused of rape and other serious and violent crimes.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The community crowded the scene with many climbing onto rooftops to gain a better vantage point. Some residents celebrated the deaths, saying the gang had caused a wave of terror. 

“At least now we will sleep in peace. These young boys have been making our lives hell. They had big guns and they would carry them on the streets. We were even afraid to walk on the road at night. We hope the other two will be arrested so our lives can go back to normal,” said a community member who asked not to be named.

Familiy members of nine suspected criminals who died in a shoot-out with police identify their bodies.
Familiy members of nine suspected criminals who died in a shoot-out with police identify their bodies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Community members said the gang started as a small group of boys but grew and became more notorious.

The families of the suspects refused to speak to media at the scene. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Life for robbers who used bystander as shield during shootout with police

Two robbers who used a trolley assistant as a human shield during a gun battle with police in the Eastern Cape in March 2022 were on Tuesday ...
News
1 month ago

Two CIT guards critical and one gunman dead after Durban shoot-out

Two cash-in-transit security guards are in a critical condition and a gunman is dead after a shoot-out in Durban's Julius Nyerere Street (formerly ...
News
2 months ago

Shoot-out at Durban school leaves teacher and suspected robber wounded

A shoot-out at a Durban primary school between staff and suspected robbers left a teacher and a gunman wounded.
News
3 months ago

Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN

Nine suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police at Desai in Mariannhill in the early hours on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  2. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa
  3. Durban metro cop who allegedly shared video of dead girlfriend appears on ... South Africa
  4. Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN South Africa
  5. Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges