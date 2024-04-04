South Africa

Food service aid member arrested for 'stealing food' from Limpopo hospital

04 April 2024 - 07:34
The stolen food items, including stew beef, tinned fish and milk, were intended to be used in meals for patients.
Image: Supplied

A food service aid member at Tshilidzini Hospital in Limpopo has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of food items meant for patients during a random search at the hospital gate.

Limpopo health department spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said the stolen items included stew beef, tinned fish and fresh milk, and were intended to be used in preparing meals for patients.

“The department condemns this alleged theft from the most vulnerable which also constitutes a breach of trust and disregard for the wellbeing of those we serve.

“The alleged crime was uncovered by security personnel during a random search of staff members at the hospital gate,” Muavha said.

A case has been opened and the suspect arrested.

TimesLIVE

