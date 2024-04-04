South Africa

Police van torched, another stoned in Chatsworth

04 April 2024 - 11:44 By TIMESLIVE
A police van was torched and another was stoned, allegedly by members of the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth.
Image: SAPS

Residents of an informal settlement allegedly torched a police van and stoned another vehicle in Chatsworth, Durban, on Thursday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the attack when members of the eThekwini district task team were tracing wanted murder suspects in the settlement.

“When police officers were tracking and tracing the suspects on foot a group of residents torched a police vehicle and stoned another.

“Community members complain about the lack of police resources, which is a genuine concern, but there are those who seek to cripple the police service so they can continue their reign of terror.

“Burning and stoning police vehicles is a serious crime and the team is already on the ground to find those behind this heinous act”, said Mkhwanazi.

Despite the damage to the vehicles, police managed to arrest the two wanted suspects and seized two firearms and an air rifle.

They are expected to appear in court soon. 

TimesLIVE

