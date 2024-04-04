Police hold 'hijackers' who made victim pay R1,000 to get his licence back

Police arrested three men in connection with hijacking, extortion and possession of unlicensed firearms in Jeppe, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The victim of a hijacking that occurred on Monday told police that the robbers had also demanded R1,000 to release his driver’s licence, which he paid.

Police said after two days, the victim received a call from the suspects demanding R80,000 to release his vehicle.

“The organised crime investigation team set a trap and on Wednesday, the first suspect was arrested and positively identified as the hijacker,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

Two other suspects were arrested at Jeppe Hostel where police also recovered two pistols and numerous car keys.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE