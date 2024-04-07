South Africa

JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest

07 April 2024 - 18:03 By TImesLIVE
A JMPD officer was allegedly shot dead by police after she allegedly shot at them while trying to arrest her son for reckless driving.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A Johannesburg metro police officer has died after allegedly being shot by police officers trying to arrest her son for alleged reckless driving. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the incident happened in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Saturday night. 

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said it was alleged the police were returning fire after the JMPD officer had threatened and shot at them. 

It is alleged that the police officers were on patrol when they saw a car that was driving recklessly, and they tried to stop it. The driver did not stop and the police pursued it until it stopped at a house in Monaisa Street in Dobsonville,” said Shuping. 

“The police officers allegedly approached the driver and asked him why he was driving recklessly and refusing to stop when they asked him to. They allegedly told him that they are placing him under arrest for reckless and negligent driving.” 

That is when the mother of the accused allegedly came out of the house. 

"[She] had an argument with the police officers. She allegedly told them that she is going to get her gun, went into the house and started shooting at the police officers. The police officers allegedly returned fire, and the JMPD officer was fatally wounded,” Shuping said. 

Ipid was now probing the case.

TimesLIVE

