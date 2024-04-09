South Africa

'I am not scared of anyone' — Cele on Gcaba brothers and police clash with Inanda taxi boss

09 April 2024 - 11:24 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed viral social media posts suggesting he is intimidated by the Gcaba family.
Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed viral social media posts suggesting he is intimidated by the Gcaba family.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE

Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed viral social media posts suggesting he is frightened of the Gcaba brothers who run a minibus taxi empire in KwaZulu-Natal. The Gcaba family name came under the spotlight in the Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane murder case.

Last month, the Durban magistrate's court heard that the detective investigating the murders traced the source of an R800,000 payment to one of the accused, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, a day after AKA and Tibz were murdered to businessman, Sydney Mfundo Gcaba. The Gcaba family said the money was “purely for business purposes” and had nothing to do with the murders.

As questions emerged about why Gcaba, though mentioned in the investigations, was not arrested, a short video of Cele speaking to JJ Tabane on Frank Dialogue about a businessman who is feared in KwaZulu-Natal trended. Though Cele did not name the businessman, the posts said “Cele says he is scared of the Gcaba brothers”.

At the weekend, during the funeral of Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza, Cele said the posts were spreading misinformation as he was talking about Inanda taxi boss Siyabonga Getsemane.

“I spoke to JJ [late last year] about construction mafias. I said there is someone they [contractors] are scared of. People on social media wrote 'Cele says he is scared of the Gcaba family'. The person I was talking about is Getsemane from [Inanda] who owns more than 1,000 taxis and people are scared of him,” he said.

Cele said Getsemane and his bodyguards were arrested in November after they allegedly marched onto a construction site threatening to take over.

“Twelve armed people went to a construction site and the businessman told the contractors 'you must leave here, I am in charge now'. The owners called the police for help. When the contractors fled the site they used trucks to block the road and police found the suspects on site.

“We arrested Getsemane and 12 bodyguards and now he is suing for R100m for the arrests. So people on social media must stop talking about things they do not know, they must stop being stupid. I am not scared of anyone. We deal with thugs and criminals. People on social media must stop spreading misinformation,” he said.

Here are some of the short videos from social media:

Here is a full video of the dialogue. Cele speaks about the arrests at 53 minutes.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment not been arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in February last year has questioned why Sidney Mfunda Gcaba hasn’t been arrested ...
News
22 hours ago

R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba family

The Gcaba family says the money that was deposited into the bank account of one of the men accused of killing rapper Kiernan Forbes, commonly known ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Money trail led us to the man who deposited hit payoff: AKA detective

The detective investigating the murders of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida in February ...
News
1 week ago

‘Police will continue to push back hard on criminality’: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said police remain unapologetic in their aggressive and decisive response to crime.
News
1 day ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy bandits

Expecting police to resolve crime without a concomitant focus on socioeconomic factors is to kick the can down the road and hope for the best
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Saturday deliver a eulogy at the funeral service of a policeman killed in the line of duty in KwaZulu-Natal on ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  2. Bad weather causes damage to 26 Western Cape schools as more rain expected South Africa
  3. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  4. Wits Business School and Fasset are ensuring women take their place in the ... News
  5. WATCH | Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico World

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show