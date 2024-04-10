Police arrested a Zimbabwean man who was caught with equipment suspected of being used for illegal mining in Sabie on Tuesday.
The man was arrested during a Vala Umgodi operation following suspicions of illegal mining activities in the area, police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
After his vehicle was stopped and searched, the man, 34, allegedly tried to bribe police officers and when he realised this was not working, he allegedly assaulted a police officer in an attempt to evade arrest. His vehicle was loaded with two generators and a jackhammer.
The suspect is set to appear in the Sabie magistrate's court on Thursday where he will face charges of bribery, assault of a police official and resisting arrest.
Illegal mining suspect who 'bribed, assaulted' police arrested in Sabie
