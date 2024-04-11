South Africa

Life imprisonment for five men who murdered Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke

11 April 2024 - 22:20 By TimesLIVE
Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe have been found sentenced to life for murdering Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke.
Image: NPA Communications
Image: NPA Communications

Five men who killed the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality, Moses Maluleke, in July last year were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday. 

 In addition, the high court in Polokwane also sentenced Shumani Nemadodzi, 48, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, 39, Wiseman Baloyi, 37, Tshianeo Munyai, 32, and Pfunzo Lidzebe, 33, for conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

Maluleke, 56, was shot dead at his home in Xikundu Village while he was with his 18-year-old son. Six suspects were arrested. One of the suspects testified against the five.

The men were found guilty of all charges on Wednesday.

In mitigation of sentence, Nemadodzi called his wife, who pleaded with the court not to impose life imprisonment so that he would be able to continue to take care of his second-born child, who was diagnosed with cancer and heart disease.

Five men guilty of murdering Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke

The high court in Polokwane has found five men guilty of the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.
News
1 day ago

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Mudau, Baloyi, Munyai and Lidzebe also pleaded with the court not to impose life imprisonment as they wanted to continue to take care of their families.

Senior state advocate Eric Mabapa called Rhangeleni Mambre Maluleke, the wife of the deceased, to testify in aggravation of sentence. 

She told the court that as a result of the incident, their doors and gates were always locked as they feared for their lives. Maluleke said the deceased was a generous person who would help anyone who was in need in the community. She said she was struggling to manage the household.   

Limpopo deputy judge president Matsaro Violet Semenya sentenced all accused to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for attempted murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and five years each for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently with life imprisonment. 

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentences and hoped the family had found closure. She congratulated the work by Mabapa, Lt-Col Sotlo Richard Boshomane and W/O Masilo Phaladi Makola from Limpopo's murder and robbery unit. 

TimesLIVE 

