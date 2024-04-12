South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: When politicians steal, patients suffer

12 April 2024 - 12:00 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, Yolanda Mdzeke, Justin Barlow and Mohale Moloi
Wary citizens point to Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand as an example of how money set aside for health has been used for anything but. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The National Health Insurance scheme is supposed to provide all South Africans with the healthcare many have fought and died for.

However, citizens are wary of trusting politicians with the public purse and point to Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand as an example of how money set aside for health has been used for anything but.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

