Six suspects arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Luke Fleurs appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.
The suspects are expected to apply for bail during their court appearance next Friday. All six suspects have opted to apply for the services of Legal Aid lawyers.
State prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya said the state intends to oppose the bail applications.
“We will oppose bail,” he told the court, indicating the state was yet to get the profiles of the men and their bail statements.
The 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender and SA under-23 international was hijacked and fatally shot at a petrol station in Honeydew last Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Men charged with murder of Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs remanded in custody
Police arrested six suspects earlier this week
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
