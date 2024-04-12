South Africa

Men charged with murder of Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs remanded in custody

Police arrested six suspects earlier this week

12 April 2024 - 11:58
Six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs briefly appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Six suspects arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Luke Fleurs appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice. 

The suspects are expected to apply for bail during their court appearance next Friday. All six suspects have opted to apply for the services of Legal Aid lawyers. 

State prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya said the state intends to oppose the bail applications. 

“We will oppose bail,” he told the court, indicating the state was yet to get the profiles of the men and their bail statements. 

The 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender and SA under-23 international was hijacked and fatally shot at a petrol station in Honeydew last Wednesday.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Luke Fleurs was going to make Chiefs debut against Chippa: Kaizer Jnr

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was in line to make his long-awaited debut against Chippa United before he met his untimely death at the hands of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

WATCH | Scenes from the memorial for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

The memorial for slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs was attended by players of the club, management, technical staff, supporters and members of ...
Sport
21 hours ago

WATCH | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs

The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Luke Fleurs’ dad wants to see son's alleged killers ‘face to face’ in court

Luke Fleurs’ father Theo says he wants to be in court on Friday to see the alleged hijackers and killers of his son “face to face”
Sport
17 hours ago

Six suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs arrested

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.
News
2 days ago
