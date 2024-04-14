South Africa

Four killed as their vehicle rolls into a car dealership, trapping them inside

14 April 2024 - 10:25 By TIMESLIVE
Emergency workers attended to an accident scene at a Toyota dealership near the N1 on Empire Road on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied / EMS

Four people died when their BMW vehicle rolled several times, landing in a Toyota dealership near the M1 south on Empire road in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday. 

Johannesburg EMS paramedics who responded to the scene said they found the white BMW 2 Series vehicle lying on its roof. 

[The] four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. Four patients were confirmed dead on the scene by Gauteng EMS paramedics. The incident was handed over to the police and Johannesburg metro police department. 

TimesLIVE

