Scheffler takes charge at Masters, Woods struggles

Scottie Scheffler birdied his final hole to emerge from a packed leader board and grab a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa after the third round of the Masters while Tiger Woods endured his worst major round as a professional on Saturday.

Scheffler, who used a back-nine eagle to get his round back on track, carded a one-under-par 71 on a firm and fast Augusta National layout to reach seven under on the week and in position to win a second Masters.

With a win, Scheffler would become the 18th player to win the Masters multiple times and the first to accomplish the feat since Bubba Watson in 2014.

“Being patient out there I think is really important,” Scheffler said. “Especially on a day like today. It was a frustrating day to be playing this golf course. It was so challenging.”

Morikawa, who is seeking the third leg of the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, began his day with three consecutive was alone in second place after a three-under-par 69 that was one shot off the day's low round.