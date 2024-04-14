South Africa

Two dead after truck and car collide in Durban CBD

14 April 2024 - 10:41 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three people have died after a truck and car collided in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.
Three people have died after a truck and car collided in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed and one critically injured in a “horrific” accident involving a truck and a car between on the corner of Pine and Gardiner streets in the Durban CBD early on Sunday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the crash occurred just before 3am.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a truck and car collided in the intersection, causing the truck to overturn.

Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two males, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained critical injuries and there was nothing more they could do for them and they were both declared dead on the scene.

“One person was found to be entrapped in his vehicle and paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the vehicle while the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to try to extricate the patient. Once freed the man was loaded into an awaiting ambulance and rushed to a nearby Durban Hospital,” said Jamieson.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and would be investigated by the police, he said. 

READ MORE:

Distracted driving leading cause of road accidents in South Africa

Human error contributes to eight out of every 10 road accidents in South Africa, according to Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Motorist killed on ‘road to hell’ as contractor pulls out of project owing to threats

A botched project to patch a busy 21km stretch of road has left at least eight people dead after the contractorwho was paid atleast R20m walked off ...
News
16 hours ago

Wheels of justice to turn for families of 20 victims killed in truck accident

Driver was initially charged with culpable homicide but now he will face murder charges after new evidence emerged during investigations
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles World
  2. Large parts of Johannesburg hit by power outages South Africa
  3. Single Powerball draw creates five multimillionaires South Africa
  4. Four killed as their vehicle rolls into a car dealership, trapping them inside South Africa
  5. Wife and her brother found guilty of murder of Transnet engineer South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial