South Africa

Suspect killed, bystander injured after ATM bombing in Free State

15 April 2024 - 20:04 By TimesLIVE
A robbery suspect was shot dead after the bombing of an ATM in the Free State on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A suspect was killed and a bystander injured after an ATM bombing in Tumahole in Parys in the early hours of Monday. 

When police responded to a complaint of an ATM bombing at the corners of Koloane and Tumahole streets at 2am they were met with gunfire.

“During the exchange of gunfire, one suspect, estimated to be in his late twenties, was shot dead while a security vehicle was riddled with bullets from the fleeing suspects,” Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.

Kareli said 12 heavily armed suspects were spotted at the scene after the explosion. They fled on foot with the cash. 

“It was also discovered that a male bystander was shot and wounded in the foot during the shoot-out.” 

Anyone with information should contact Det-Sgt Malefane Motloung on 073 380 4603 or 08600 10111. 

TimesLIVE 

