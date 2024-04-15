South Africa

Suspect to appear in Free State court after ‘raping children, bribing them to keep quiet’

15 April 2024 - 07:40
The suspect will appear in the Oranjeville magistrate's court soon to face two rape charges. The investigation continues.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear in a Free State court this week after allegedly raping two minors.

The incident happened on April 7 but was only discovered a week later by one of the children's aunts.  

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said: “It is alleged the aunt noticed a change in her niece's walking movement and when she checked, she realised she might have been raped.

"Her investigation revealed her niece was allegedly raped on April 7 by 'Malume' [uncle] who took the 10-year-old and her nine-year-old friend to an open field. He allegedly raped them and gave them money and threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident."

Both children were later taken to Oranjeville police station and then to hospital for medical attention.

A search ensued for the suspect, who was found at his house in Metsimaholo and arrested. 

He will appear in the Oranjeville magistrate's court soon to face two rape charges. The investigation continues.

