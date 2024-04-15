South Africa

Two boys drown in Hennops River during school excursion

15 April 2024 - 20:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police divers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in Hennops River near Centurion on Monday afternoon.
Police divers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in Hennops River near Centurion on Monday afternoon.
Image: City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

Two pupils from Daveyton Skills School drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion during a school excursion on Monday afternoon. 

The Tshwane emergency services department received a call at about 3.14pm to report the drowning incident. 

“Emergency services arrived on the scene to find that two boys aged between 13 and 16 years of age had drowned. It is alleged that the boys were engaged in a water activity as part of a school excursion,” the department said in a statement.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Cape Town man drowns while on holiday with family and friends

A man on holiday with his family drowned while fishing with friends in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Adverse findings against Laerskool Queenswood over grade 7 pupil's drowning at camp

A law firm appointed to investigate the drowning of a grade 7 pupil at a leadership camp has made several recommendations against her primary ...
News
1 week ago

Body of hiker who slipped and fell into stream in Pretoria recovered

The body of a man was recovered in a stream east of Pretoria on Thursday.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast South Africa
  3. Electricity minister safe after car accident South Africa
  4. Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged South Africa
  5. Four killed as their vehicle rolls into a car dealership, trapping them inside South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow