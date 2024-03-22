South Africa

Body of hiker who slipped and fell into stream in Pretoria recovered

22 March 2024 - 10:28
City of Tshwane emergency services were notified of the drowning incident at Nkwe Permaculture, east of Pretoria.
Image: Supplied

The body of a man was recovered in a stream east of Pretoria on Thursday. 

The man, aged between 25 and 30, was believed to have fallen into the stream while hiking.

The City of Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) were notified of the drowning incident at Nkwe Permaculture at about 12.30pm.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said divers and rescue technicians arrived on the scene to be told that a man had allegedly slipped and fallen from a rock into the stream while he was hiking with a friend.

“Divers searched and recovered the body. He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” he said.

Mabaso said the scene was handed over to the police for investigation.

EMS called on residents to be mindful of their safety and the safety of others when they visit recreational facilities.

