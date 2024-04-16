Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess'

Renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Tuesday in recognition of her mathematical prowess.
According to Unisa, Mahlangu, known respectfully as Mam’ Esther, will be awarded the degree of doctor of philosophy in mathematics (Honoris Causa) at a graduation ceremony at the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria on Tuesday evening.
Mahlangu became the first woman artist to be commissioned to decorate a BMW car — with traditional Ndebele design — in 1999, something achieved only by two major international artists, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.
The car, a BMW 525i, is the first “African Art Car” and was exhibited at the National Museum of Women in Arts in Washington DC and at the British Museum in London. She was later commissioned to paint the tail of a British Airways Boeing.
Mahlangu was born in 1935 in Mpumalanga and spent her life, well into her middle age, painting her specific interpretation of Ndebele designs on the houses of her village.
Unisa said giving Mahlangu an honorary degree in mathematics affirms the notion that her work transcends art.
“Here at Unisa we recognise Dr Mahlangu’s work as something that transcends art. It is our firm conviction that her work is a form of mathematics and should thus be recognised as such. As an African university, we have a responsibility to recognise and affirm our indigenous knowledge systems and ensure that they do not play second fiddle to other knowledge systems in the world,” said Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula.
The acclaimed artist has received honorary doctorates from the University of Johannesburg, Durban University of Technology and Tshwane University of Technology.
“A self-taught artist with no academic qualifications, Mahlangu is known for her bold large-scale contemporary paintings that reference her Ndebele heritage. She has not only created original and innovative artworks reflecting this heritage but also shares her knowledge and skills with the younger generation and wider public. She has established an art school in her home village, where she teaches the traditional Ndebele style of painting and beadwork to children and adults,” said Unisa.
The university said Mahlangu was a remarkable example of how art can transcend boundaries and connect people across cultures.
“Her paintings are both colourful and geometric. It is generally accepted that, though seemingly simple, the geometric abstractions in her art are underscored by the constant repetition and symmetry of such simple shapes that make the whole work quite complex.
“In his MA thesis titled Ndebele Mural Art and the Commodification of Ethnic Style during the Age of Apartheid and Beyond (2017), international art student Craniv Ambolia Boyd describes Mahlangu’s art thus: 'Her composition is more compact, more engaging and complex than that of her contemporaries, the borders more complicated. She has a tendency to frame her pattern motifs',” said Unisa.
TimesLIVE
Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess'
A self-taught artist, she is known for referencing her Ndebele heritage
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Tuesday in recognition of her mathematical prowess.
According to Unisa, Mahlangu, known respectfully as Mam’ Esther, will be awarded the degree of doctor of philosophy in mathematics (Honoris Causa) at a graduation ceremony at the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria on Tuesday evening.
Mahlangu became the first woman artist to be commissioned to decorate a BMW car — with traditional Ndebele design — in 1999, something achieved only by two major international artists, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.
The car, a BMW 525i, is the first “African Art Car” and was exhibited at the National Museum of Women in Arts in Washington DC and at the British Museum in London. She was later commissioned to paint the tail of a British Airways Boeing.
Mahlangu was born in 1935 in Mpumalanga and spent her life, well into her middle age, painting her specific interpretation of Ndebele designs on the houses of her village.
Unisa said giving Mahlangu an honorary degree in mathematics affirms the notion that her work transcends art.
“Here at Unisa we recognise Dr Mahlangu’s work as something that transcends art. It is our firm conviction that her work is a form of mathematics and should thus be recognised as such. As an African university, we have a responsibility to recognise and affirm our indigenous knowledge systems and ensure that they do not play second fiddle to other knowledge systems in the world,” said Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula.
The acclaimed artist has received honorary doctorates from the University of Johannesburg, Durban University of Technology and Tshwane University of Technology.
“A self-taught artist with no academic qualifications, Mahlangu is known for her bold large-scale contemporary paintings that reference her Ndebele heritage. She has not only created original and innovative artworks reflecting this heritage but also shares her knowledge and skills with the younger generation and wider public. She has established an art school in her home village, where she teaches the traditional Ndebele style of painting and beadwork to children and adults,” said Unisa.
The university said Mahlangu was a remarkable example of how art can transcend boundaries and connect people across cultures.
“Her paintings are both colourful and geometric. It is generally accepted that, though seemingly simple, the geometric abstractions in her art are underscored by the constant repetition and symmetry of such simple shapes that make the whole work quite complex.
“In his MA thesis titled Ndebele Mural Art and the Commodification of Ethnic Style during the Age of Apartheid and Beyond (2017), international art student Craniv Ambolia Boyd describes Mahlangu’s art thus: 'Her composition is more compact, more engaging and complex than that of her contemporaries, the borders more complicated. She has a tendency to frame her pattern motifs',” said Unisa.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Retrospective ‘pays homage to Esther Mahlangu’s unique approach to art’
Dr Esther Mahlangu's alleged attacker walks free
KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Dear BMW, I am my ancestors' wildest dream
David Tlale, Dr Esther Mahlangu and Yvonne Chaka Chaka receive honorary doctorates from TUT
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos