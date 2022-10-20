The man arrested in connection with the attack on Dr Esther Mahlangu earlier this year has no case to answer — for now.
On Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against him had been removed from the roll of Mdutjana magistrate's court.
“The magistrate removed the matter due to outstanding investigations from the police. Once the information is obtained, charges against the accused will be reinstated,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
Mahlangu, a renowned Ndebele artist, was attacked at her home in Weltevrede, near Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga on March 19. The 86-year-old was assaulted, strangled, tied up and robbed of, among other things, her gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The accused, Simon Kgansi Sikhosana, was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and has been in custody,” said Nyuswa.
He has since been released.
Sikhosana had reportedly done some work for the Mahlangu family in the past.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Dr Esther Mahlangu's alleged attacker walks free
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
The man arrested in connection with the attack on Dr Esther Mahlangu earlier this year has no case to answer — for now.
On Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against him had been removed from the roll of Mdutjana magistrate's court.
“The magistrate removed the matter due to outstanding investigations from the police. Once the information is obtained, charges against the accused will be reinstated,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
Mahlangu, a renowned Ndebele artist, was attacked at her home in Weltevrede, near Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga on March 19. The 86-year-old was assaulted, strangled, tied up and robbed of, among other things, her gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The accused, Simon Kgansi Sikhosana, was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and has been in custody,” said Nyuswa.
He has since been released.
Sikhosana had reportedly done some work for the Mahlangu family in the past.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Case against man 'found with firearm' owned by Esther Mahlangu postponed
Esther Mahlangu's alleged attacker requests legal aid
Cops offer R50k reward as search for Esther Mahlangu’s attacker continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos