South Africa

Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend

16 April 2024 - 07:18
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police have appealed for information that can assist them in tracing the suspects.
Police have appealed for information that can assist them in tracing the suspects.
Image: File photo

Police in Bela Bela are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was raped at Leseding in Limpopo on Sunday.

The victim was walking with her boyfriend to his residence when they came across four unknown men.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, two suspects allegedly got into a physical altercation with the woman's boyfriend.

One suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, held it to the woman's throat and forcefully dragged her to an isolated spot.

“He forcefully undressed the victim, raped her and released her,” Ledwaba said.

He said a rape case has been opened.

Police have appealed for information that can assist them in tracing the suspects.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

13-year-old 'forced to drink spiked drink before being raped'

Limpopo police are hunting for suspects linked to the rape of a teen girl over the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Suspect to appear in Free State court after ‘raping children, bribing them to keep quiet’

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear in a Free State court this week after allegedly raping two minors.
News
1 day ago

Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court

A man who was allegedly caught raping his friend's young disabled daughter is expected to make a second appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate’s ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast South Africa
  2. Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged South Africa
  3. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa
  4. Alleged 'wife killer' Werner de Jager dies in hospital after illness South Africa
  5. Woman demands refund from wedding photographer because she's now divorced South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow