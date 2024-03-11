South Africa

Alleged cop killer shot dead in shoot-out with police in KZN

11 March 2024 - 20:31 By TimesLIVE
A man wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer was killed in a shoot-out with police on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A suspect wanted for the killing of an off-duty police officer on Sunday was killed in a shoot-out with police in Clermont on Monday.  

In the early hours of Sunday the officer from Durban Central police station and his colleague from KwaDabeka were visiting a house in Clermont when they were attacked in their vehicle.  

“The deceased constable, 34, who was the driver, was killed before he was robbed of his firearm while his colleague, 35, who was also robbed of his firearm, was unharmed. The two suspects fled the scene with both policemen’s firearms as well as a wallet and cellphone,” police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said. 

During the investigation police received information that one of the killers was at an informal settlement in Clermont.  

“As police officers approached the suspect’s residence they were met with gunfire. The suspect, in his 30s, sustained fatal wounds in the shoot-out.” 

Police recovered two firearms. Investigations are ongoing to trace his accomplice.  

Naicker said detectives were working on information that the dead suspect was linked to a string of murders, robberies and car hijackings. 

TimesLIVE

