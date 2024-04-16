South Africa

Police on the hunt for armed men who killed three in Inanda

Another person killed in separate shooting on Monday

16 April 2024 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Armed gunmen stormed homes in Mpunzi Road in Inanda and shot dead three people on Tuesday.
Armed gunmen stormed homes in Mpunzi Road in Inanda and shot dead three people on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Three people were fatally shot and one person escaped unharmed when armed gunmen stormed homes in Inanda on Tuesday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a search is under way for the suspects who opened fire on residents in Mpunzi Road in Nhlungwane area in Inanda in the early hours.

“Police found two bodies, a man believed to be in his early 40s and a 24-year-old woman, on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. They were declared dead at the scene,” he said.

“They found the body of a man, believed to be about 50 years old, inside his cottage room with gunshot wounds. His neighbour was shot at but survived unharmed.

“Information at this stage suggests an unknown number of suspects shot a man and woman and proceeded to a nearby house where they demanded keys for a minibus taxi from female occupants in the house. The females escaped unharmed and the suspects took the spare key for the minibus.

“The same suspects are believed to have continued to cottages down the road, where they shot the third victim and took original keys before driving off in the minibus. The vehicle was found abandoned in the Ntuzuma area.”

Netshiunda said on Monday evening a man was shot and killed a few metres from where the man and the woman were killed. It is not yet clear if the incident is linked to the triple murder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or any information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number, 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seven men 'pushing' taxi nabbed for possession of precious metals and unlicensed gun

A group of men caught with unlicensed guns and precious metals in their minibus taxi tried to fool Limpopo police who approached the vehcile by ...
News
2 days ago

Why record your victim's last breath? | South Africa's violent crimes and the depths to which we have plunged

Some people have killer genes while others simply fail to suspend impulses for instantaneous gain before engaging in acts that upset the nation's ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'I am not scared of anyone' — Cele on Gcaba brothers and police clash with Inanda taxi boss

Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed viral social media posts suggesting he is frightened of the Gcaba brothers who run a minibus taxi empire in ...
News
1 week ago

Killing suspects a sign of police failure, says expert

Arrests would yield more information and further arrests, says security analyst.
News
1 week ago

Bheki Cele laments 'more guns than mourners' at KZN taxi boss funeral

Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed the police will not allow criminals to “push them back” from discharging their duties, amid a crime wave ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast South Africa
  3. Woman demands refund from wedding photographer because she's now divorced South Africa
  4. Alleged 'wife killer' Werner de Jager dies in hospital after illness South Africa
  5. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa

Latest Videos

Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town