South Africa

House robbers shot, arrested after mistakenly activating panic alarm

18 April 2024 - 16:13 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the suspects triggered a panic alarm when he pressed a button on a remote with the house keys. Stock photo.
One of the suspects triggered a panic alarm when he pressed a button on a remote with the house keys. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/toons17

A house robber inadvertently activated a panic alarm as his acquaintances ransacked a house, sending the trio fleeing in a panic into the waiting arms of the law in Gqeberha.

The robbers gained access to the house in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday by posing as buyers of a second-hand solar powered battery and threatened the homeowner with a firearm, taking his house keys.

“They took him into one of the bedrooms and tied him up with his shoelaces,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.

“The house was ransacked. One of the suspects pressed the remote on the key chain which resulted in the activation of the panic alarm. The suspects panicked and fled from the house.

“A security response vehicle as well as several police vehicles responded to the panic alarm. The security response members apprehended one suspect while police chased the other two. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at one of the police members and was subsequently shot dead. A replica 9mm pistol and some of the stolen property taken in the robbery were found in his possession.”

The third suspect was found by SAPS K9 unit members hiding in the yard of a nearby house. He was found with two firearms — one taken during the robbery and a second with the serial number filed off.

The firearms were taken for ballistic analysis.

Cases of house robbery and pointing a firearm and an inquest docket were opened for investigation.

Two suspects, aged 30 and 31, are expected to appear in court soon. The deceased is yet to be identified.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Chinese man freed from chains after being kidnapped, suspects arrested

Three suspects who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese national Lu Xiao last week are expected to appear in the ...
News
22 hours ago

Three suspects linked to 30 murders shot dead in Booysens, Joburg

Three suspects were shot dead and three others were arrested after a shootout with a law enforcement team led by the Hawks in Booysens, Johannesburg, ...
News
2 days ago

R65k bribe offered to cops during KZN guest house raid forfeited to state

Bribery money offered to police officers conducting a raid at a guest house in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has been forfeited to the ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who ‘got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m SAPS tenders’ to return ... South Africa
  2. Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess' South Africa
  3. Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease news
  4. Israelis have decided to retaliate against Iran, says UK's Cameron World
  5. LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis