South Africa

Courts not always to blame for massive court roll backlogs, says deputy justice minister

22 April 2024 - 19:20 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development John Jeffrey and other officials at the official opening and handover of the Chatsworth magistrate's court which received a R203m facelift by the department of public works.
Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development John Jeffrey and other officials at the official opening and handover of the Chatsworth magistrate's court which received a R203m facelift by the department of public works.
Image: Supplied

Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development John Jeffrey has attributed the backlogs in some of the country's courts to the number of role players in the criminal justice system.

Jeffrey was speaking on Friday during the official opening and handover of the Chatsworth magistrate's court which received a R203m facelift by the department of public works.

“The backlog is particularly in the regional courts where there are more serious cases. We have had more regular meetings to address the issues and there are a number of role players which are involved,” said Jeffrey.

He said court sittings were also being hampered by accused people who try to delay proceedings with the hope that some of the evidence will disappear.

“Other tactics also include the changing of lawyers and the dockets which are not fully completed. It is something we are concerned about and we always want matters to be fully adjudicated speedily,” said Jeffrey.

The court boasts seven different district court rooms and one regional court and smaller court rooms.

The opening of the court comes months after justice minister Ronald Lamola opened the Port Shepstone court where construction was marred by contractors going into business rescue and havoc caused by business forums hijacking projects.

‘Construction mafia’ demands R5m reward for protecting eThekwini metro sites during riots

"Construction mafia" leaders in KZN are demanding R5m for foiling an elaborate plot to bomb the Durban City Hall, reservoirs, transport ...
News
9 months ago

There are other projects in the pipeline in KwaZulu-Natal. One such project is uMlazi's regional court which has been forced to sit in Chatsworth.

Jeffery also called for end to corruption in the Chatsworth community saying the town should be a no-go zone for corruption.

“I know there is a big problem of drugs in this community. Nobody should ask you for money to make a docket disappear or have the matter remanded,” he said.

Officials unveiling a plaque at the official opening of the Chatsworth magistrate's court premises.
Officials unveiling a plaque at the official opening of the Chatsworth magistrate's court premises.
Image: Supplied

EThekwini executive committee member Nkosenhle Madlala hailed the new facility saying it will go a long way towards enhancing access to justice for the community.

“We are equally concerned about the high crime statistics in Chatsworth,” said Madlala.

He said the municipality was doing it’s part to curb high crime levels by increasing the metro police intake to 400.

“What we want to do is to reach a lofty goal of 5,000 metro police personnel in the foreseeable future.” He said they were also investing in smart policing using technology to alleviate the scourge of crime.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial argued the evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial, saying ...
News
8 hours ago

Long wait for justice for child who was allegedly raped by cop probing her sexual harassment case in 2018

The then eight-year-old was one of more than 80 girls allegedly sexually harassed by a 58-year-old school patroller in 2017
News
4 days ago

SCA justice Zeenat Carelse gets JSC nod for Land Court judge president

Carelse will head up a court that will soon have an expanded jurisdiction
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  2. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  3. 'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala South Africa
  4. Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets South Africa
  5. Popular DJ and MC Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets