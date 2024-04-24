South Africa

Tembisa Hospital's suspended boss Ashley Mthunzi dies

24 April 2024 - 13:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the suspended CEO of Tembisa Hospital, has died. File photo.
Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the suspended CEO of Tembisa Hospital, has died. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The family and Gauteng health department have confirmed the death of suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi. He was in his 40s.

His wife Lerato said on Facebook he died on Tuesday.

The department extended its condolences to Mthunzi's family, friends and colleagues “as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning”.

He was placed on precautionary suspension in August 2022 after an investigation was launched into serious allegations concerning improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

This came in the wake of allegedly dodgy dealings flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23 2021.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New Hawks team takes over Babita Deokaran investigation

A new team of senior Hawks investigators has been assembled in a last-ditch bid to track down the mastermind behind whistleblower Babita Deokaran's ...
News
6 months ago

Whistleblowing shouldn't be a death sentence — activists

The effect of whistleblowing on those brave enough to speak up took centre stage at the two-year memorial service held by the Ahmed Kathrada ...
News
8 months ago

SIU to pursue officials who resigned amid 'tender fraud' probe at Thembisa Hospital

The Special Investigating Unit will pursue Thembisa Hospital officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing ...
News
8 months ago

Two years on, whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s killer remains free

The whistle-blower’s family has no idea who ordered the hit.
News
8 months ago

Five companies flagged by slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran scored more than R1bn

Five companies received more than R1bn in irregular contracts pertaining to corruption at Thembisa Tertiary Hospital, which had been highlighted in a ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  3. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  4. Jub Jub to apply for amendment of his bail conditions on Thursday South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...