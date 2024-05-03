South Africa

Harmony Gold reports fatality at Mponeng mine

03 May 2024 - 09:35 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An employee working on rail maintenance died at Harmony Gold's Mponeng mine on May 1. File photo.
An employee working on rail maintenance died at Harmony Gold's Mponeng mine on May 1. File photo.
Image: Eva-Lotta Jansson/Bloomberg

Harmony Gold said on Thursday an employee working on rail maintenance died at its Mponeng mine on May 1.

The company did not disclose how the worker died, saying the incident was under investigation.

Mponeng is the deepest shaft in the world, with a depth of 3,891m, according to Harmony.

At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in South Africa last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country's safest year on record.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

'We were screaming and crying as we held onto each other,' says miner who survived Impala shaft disaster

Zaphalala Mzo, 53, who survived the shaft accident that claimed the lives of 13 of his colleagues at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg in the North ...
News
4 months ago

Suspected illegal miner dies in blast at home in Bram Fischerville

A man died in an explosion in Bram Fischerville, in Soweto, on Thursday.
News
9 months ago

Death of 21 Krugersdorp zama zamas caused by trench cave-in

The 21 dead suspected illegal miners found in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, are believed to have been killed when a trench they were working in ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. AfriForum charges Emfuleni manager for dumping sewage into Vaal river South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  4. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo slams legislation as he launches campaign to clear ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | 'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court South Africa

Latest Videos

'600 million people lack access to electricity': Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Djimon Hounsou on how to move Africa forward using energy, Blood Diamond and ...