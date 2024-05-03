South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail

03 May 2024 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Closing arguments for bail will be heard in the trial for the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in the high court in Durban today.

TimesLIVE

