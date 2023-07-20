Suspected illegal miner dies in blast at home in Braamfischerville

A man died in an explosion in Braamfischerville, Soweto, on Thursday.
A man died in an explosion in Braamfischerville, Soweto, on Thursday.
According to Johannesburg EMS, the man may have been involved in illegal mining.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said Joburg's EMS firefighters had responded.
“The explosion resulted from a stick of dynamite that was connected to a vehicle battery. Three people were affected. One person has died from injuries, one has been taken to hospital and another sustained minor injuries,” she said.
Earlier on Thursday, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told a press briefing that a person had died in Braamfischer as a result of an explosion. He was giving an update on the explosion that rocked Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday. It sent taxis and vehicles into the air, leaving one person dead and 48 injured.
On the Braamfischer blast, Lesufi said: “Police established it was a private house and the explosion came from a heater. Not sure if it's a gas heater. We have already sent our condolence to the family and asked our team to check the state of the person who was injured and we wish that person a speedy recovery.”
— Additional reporting by Rorisang Kgosana
