South Africa

Suspected illegal miner dies in blast at home in Braamfischerville

20 July 2023 - 18:01
A man died in an explosion in Braamfischerville, Soweto, on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
A man died in an explosion in Braamfischerville, Soweto, on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A man died in an explosion in Braamfischerville, Soweto, on Thursday. 

According to Johannesburg EMS, the man may have been involved in illegal mining.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said Joburg's EMS firefighters had responded.

“The explosion resulted from a stick of dynamite that was connected to a vehicle battery. Three people were affected. One person has died from injuries, one has been taken to hospital and another sustained minor injuries,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told a press briefing that a person had died in Braamfischer as a result of an explosion. He was giving an update on the explosion that rocked Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday. It sent taxis and vehicles into the air, leaving one person dead and 48 injured. 

On the Braamfischer blast, Lesufi said: “Police established it was a private house and the explosion came from a heater. Not sure if it's a gas heater. We have already sent our condolence to the family and asked our team to check the state of the person who was injured and we wish that person a speedy recovery.”

Additional reporting by Rorisang Kgosana 

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Two critical as most blast victims are discharged, no ID yet on dead person

Most of the 48 patients who were injured by the explosion in Johannesburg's CBD on Wednesday have been discharged from hospital, but the one person ...
News
2 hours ago

Expert says gas could have caused explosion — but Egoli Gas says no

The explosion which rocked Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon could have been caused by an impact to ...
News
3 hours ago

34 vehicles damaged in Joburg CBD explosion as gas fingered as most likely cause

Officials have confirmed that 34 vehicles were damaged by an underground explosion in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday as the number of injured people was ...
News
11 hours ago

Egoli Gas says ‘small leak’ detected on Bree Street after Joburg CBD explosion

As gas emerged as the most likely cause of an explosion that rocked the Joburg CBD, claiming one life and leaving 48 people injured, Egoli Gas ...
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zama zamas unlikely behind Bree Street explosion: department of mineral ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Joburg CBD explosion briefing South Africa
  3. Egoli Gas says ‘small leak’ detected on Bree Street after Joburg CBD explosion South Africa

Latest

  1. Free State cops trace elderly woman abused in viral clip South Africa
  2. WATCH | Residents react as Norman Simons released into their community South Africa
  3. Teen on murder, gun charges after fatal schoolgirl shooting South Africa
  4. Cops urge victims of stone-throwers and highway robbers to come forward South Africa
  5. How South Africa got out of its Putin bind News

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...