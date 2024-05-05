‘Nine points, we will be champions’: Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves

Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth successive Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Hours after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola's men responded with a resounding victory that pulled them to within a point of the North Londoners at the top of the standings, but with a game in hand.

Arsenal have 83 points with two fixtures remaining in one of the tightest title races in years, while City have 82, but three games to play.

“Nine points, we will be champions. Seven points, six points, three points, Arsenal will win the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

Haaland, who boosted his league scoring lead to 25 with the first four-goal haul of his career, converted from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Rayan Ait-Nouri's late tackle took Josko Gvardiol down in the box.