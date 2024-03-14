Ex-Bolt driver started raping his clients after eight days on the job
Emmanuel Mudau says he is sorry for ‘sleeping' with his victims and holds no grudges against them
14 March 2024 - 21:50
A former Bolt driver convicted of raping four women has grudgingly admitted to his crimes after initially insisting he was only sorry he “slept” with his victims and “broke their hearts”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.