Ancelotti hails Real Madrid’s Champions League ‘magic’

Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is “something magical”, manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semifinal comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies' second-half goal at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Bayern a 3-2 lead on aggregate, before substitute Joselu struck two late goals to power Real into their sixth Champions League final since the 2013-14 season.

“It's happened again ... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable,” Ancelotti said.

“It's happened again [thanks to] fans who push [us], a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it.”

Ancelotti praised Joselu for his affect on the team, and for his professionalism despite spending much of the season on the bench.