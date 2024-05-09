Soccer

Ancelotti hails Real Madrid’s Champions League ‘magic’

09 May 2024 - 10:33 By Aadi Nair and Fernando Kallas
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior celebrate after winning their Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura

Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is “something magical”, manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semifinal comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies' second-half goal at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Bayern a 3-2 lead on aggregate, before substitute Joselu struck two late goals to power Real into their sixth Champions League final since the 2013-14 season.

“It's happened again ... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable,” Ancelotti said.

“It's happened again [thanks to] fans who push [us], a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it.”

Ancelotti praised Joselu for his affect on the team, and for his professionalism despite spending much of the season on the bench.

“He is a fantastic reflection because he's a player who's contributed a lot this season even if he hasn't played many minutes,” the Italian manager said.

“But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence [if they're not playing] and the idea that they can offer the team something.”

Vinicius Jr was at his brilliant best on another epic European night for Madrid as he helped his side progress to their sixth Champions League final in 10 years.

Yet the Brazilian, who was almost unplayable at times, said the recipe for Real's success in big moments is their selfless commitment and collective sacrifice that, combined with the Bernabeu's electric atmosphere, prove an unstoppable combination.

“When we play at home we feel we can do anything. It's all due to the togetherness of the group, that's what makes the difference,” Vinicius told Movistar Plus.

“The sacrifice put in from everyone is remarkable, if I have to go down to defend, I'm always going to do it without complaining, like Bellingham or Rodrygo. We are all committed to one goal. The most important thing here is the team. It always is.”

Real will bid for a record-extending 15th title against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley, two years after they last won it by beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris thanks to a Vinicius winner.

The 23-year-old Brazilian tormented Bayern's defenders, showing once again he is Real's man for the big occasion.

“I feel so proud, immensely. I feel proud to be able to play so many times in this stadium, to experience nights like this and to do something like this again. This is Real Madrid... We never give up,” an emotional Vinicius said.

“And our fans are like us, always keep going. Now let's go for more. I'm lucky to be able to wear this shirt, it's a dream. I come from a humble place in Brazil, on the other side of the world, where people don't normally leave to a better life.

“It is very difficult to succeed when you are born there. And I have fulfilled a dream. To be able to be part of this dressing room it's something unique. So I will always give my all for this group.”

Real, who have already clinched the LaLiga title, face German side Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Reuters

