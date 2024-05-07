Among the recent cases was a 16-year-old girl who was raped while walking towards Steve Biko Park in Seshego Zone 3. According to police reports, the girl was walking to school when she was accosted by a suspect wielding a knife. He dragged her into bushes and allegedly raped her. She received assistance from a member of the community and a case was opened at Seshego police station.
A 16-year-old was allegedly raped by unknown suspects in Namakgale. She had boarded a taxi with her friend in Lulekani policing area heading to Majeje village. According to police, the taxi allegedly dropped them off before they reached their destination and they had to walk. They were approached by two unknown men who produced a firearm. The victim’s friend managed to escape while the victim was allegedly dragged into bushes and raped. The suspects are at large.
Police also mounted a search for a suspect who allegedly raped a 17-year-old mentally disabled girl in Lunungwi village. The suspect was allegedly caught in the act by community members but managed to escape.
A 48-year-old mother from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo was arrested for the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son on Friday. The victim was allegedly decapitated.
On Sunday, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend in Dididi village, Thohoyandou. According to police, the two were at a tavern when the suspect asked the victim, who is six months pregnant, to accompany him to his home to change clothes. On arrival, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife, threatened the woman and raped her.
'Men need to become protectors': MEC denounces GBV spike in Limpopo
Limpopo social development MEC Nandi Ndalane has expressed concern about the increased incidence of violence against children and women in the province at weekends.
Police reported five incidents this past weekend, including incidents involving minors with mental and physical disabilities.
Ndalane expressed concern that over the past few months there had been a spike in gender-based violence cases.
“While our observation is not based on scientific statistical analysis, our observation is that many of incidents appear to be on the high during weekends. It is of grave concern to us that young girls are becoming perpetual victims of rape.
“It cannot be that our young women are afraid of walking in the streets over the weekends because some men appear to be on the rampage, attacking and sexually assaulting young women. Men in our province need to become protectors of women and children and refrain from attacking them,” she said.
