Search ongoing for 36 people after George construction accident as death toll rises to 16

12 May 2024 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
Heavy equipment was used to break up the concrete in the search for survivors at the site of the collapsed building in George.
Image: Werner Hills

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to 16 on the sixth day of rescue and recovery efforts. 

Thirty-six people are still unaccounted for of the 81 people known to have been on the site. Among the survivors, 14 remain in hospital, the George municipality said.

Emergency teams are expected to remain on site this week.

A spurt of hope came on Saturday with the rescue of Gabriel Guambe, a tiler. Sniffer dogs identified his location. 

The authorities are asking for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona languages to assist survivors and their families. Interested practitioners can contact Kholiswa Jobela at 078 210 5972 or Apolus Swart at 061 504 4205.

