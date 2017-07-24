Di's sons regret their last phone call with her

Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken of their enduring regret over their last conversation with their mother, disclosing they had been desperate to rush off the telephone and get back to playing instead.

William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 when Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris, said they had been busy at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when she called them.

The short phone call would be their last conversation, a moment William said still weighs on his mind "quite, quite heavily", while Harry admitted he would regret it for the rest of his life.

The brothers spoke for an ITV documentary, due to be broadcast today.

William recalled that final conversation in August 1997, when his mother was in Paris and he and his brother were at Balmoral with their father, Prince Charles, and the wider royal family.

"At the time Harry and I were running around minding our own business, you know, playing with our cousins and having a very good time," he said.

Harry said: "As a kid I never enjoyed speaking to my parents on the phone. And we spent far too much time speaking on the phone rather than speaking to each other, because of just the way the situation [the divorce] was."

William said: "And I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye.if I'd known, obviously, what was going to happen I wouldn't have been so blasé about it and everything else.

"But that phone call sticks in my mind quite, quite heavily."

He said that he did recall what she had said to him, but chose not to disclose it.